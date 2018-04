Striking garden wins top prize

White Cliffs resident Doug Torpy in his picture that will feature on the cover of the local phone book. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Roberts

Not only is Doug Torpy a gardening great, he has now been crowned this year’s Yellow and White Pages front cover model.

Following a competition to find a Gardening Great for the region, White Cliffs resident Doug will feature on the front cover of this year’s 2018/19 Yellow Pages and White Pages Broken Hill phone book, along with his top gardening tip.

The search for the Gardening Great exists as a result of the partnership between the Yellow Pages, White Pages and the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network (ACFCGN).

