Giants arise

AGL Silverton Wind Farm Project Manager, Adam Mackett, strikes a pose. PICTURE: Kara de Groot AGL Silverton Wind Farm Project Manager, Adam Mackett, strikes a pose. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Yesterday AGL opened the roads to the Silverton Wind Farm site for a special progress update.

The tour was attended by city councillors, Powering Australian Renewables Fund (PARF) board members and other interested parties, and took them to the base of one of the nine completed wind turbines for some perspective on the project.

Construction is going according to plan, and the site is expected to start generating and feeding power into the grid by the middle of the year, according to AGL project manager, Adam Mackett.

