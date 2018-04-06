Hunt on for jailbreaker

By Myles Burt

Police are searching for a 24-year-old jail inmate who escaped from the Broken Hill Correctional Centre yesterday with two other prisoners.

The jailbreak happened in the morning and while two men, aged 20 and 32, were quickly rounded up by prison officers, Mervyn Bugmy remains at large.

Schools in the vicinity - Broken Hill High School, Sacred Heart Parish School and Central Public School - went into lockdown soon after the prisoners escaped about 10.30am.

