Local footy stars showcase talent

Melisa Keenan and Eliza Cumming will compete in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour this weekend. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Melisa Keenan and Eliza Cumming will compete in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour this weekend. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Emily Ferguson

Local AFL W stars Melisa Keenan and Eliza Cumming have been selected to play for the GWS Giants in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series held in Coffs Harbour this weekend.

The Series is used by coaches to determine the final state squad for the upcoming match against Tasmania in early June.

The girls’ first game was played last night against the Brisbane Lions Academy team, which saw them unfortunately take the defeat with Lions 3.3 and GWS 2.8.

