Hot topics at special seminar

By Kara de Groot

Far West land owners are invited to take part in a special agriculture seminar next month to discuss the future of the region.

The free, one-day seminar will be held at the Fowlers Gap research station off the Tibooburra Road, and organiser Anika Molesworth said it will give people the chance to discuss topics including livestock management, land productivity and resilience, as well as new technology.

The last seminar was held in 2016 and discussed changes in the Far West, ranging from climate change and water to biodiversity management and changing practices.

