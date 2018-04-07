House first, then magistrate

By Craig Brealey

A new resident magistrate will be appointed to the Broken Hill Local Court but no-one knows when.

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday that the position of permanent magistrate would not be abolished, as had been feared, but that the court would have to wait until a new house was found for the magistrate.

Yesterday the Far West Law Society said that it had not been told of this decision and was concerned that no time had been given for the appointment of the new magistrate.

Please log in to read the whole article.