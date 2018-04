Feedback wanted for Skate Park

The designs for the new skate park which have been put out by Council for public feedback. PICTURE: Broken Hill City Council

Broken Hill City Council is seeking public opinion on its plans to build a new skate park in Sturt Park.

This project was listed as a priority by the Chairman of Council’s ‘Our Economy’ Portfolio, Councillor Branko Licul, in response to requests from residents to have it upgraded.

Clr Licul said a new park would provide entertainment for the city’s youth, and improve the city’s overall liveability.

