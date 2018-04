Slow down

A crash in Williams Street last year. PICTURE: Michael Murphy A crash in Williams Street last year. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

Drivers in NSW will soon have to slow down to 40km/h when passing emergency service vehicles with flashing lights.

A one-year trial will begin in September, the NSW government announced yesterday.

The 40km/h speed limit will apply on all roads when police, ambulance, fire, SES or rescue vehicles are stopped and have their red or blue lights flashing.

