Tony’s a man on a mission

Tony on the Thai-Burma Rail tracks. PICTURE: Supplied Tony on the Thai-Burma Rail tracks. PICTURE: Supplied

The death march along the Thai-Burma Railway is a harrowing journey for anyone, but for Antony Zahra he won’t let the pain slow him down.

On March 31, local Antony Zahra and his support crew commenced the walk of the Burma/Thai railway in memory of Australian POWs who built the railway with blood, sweat, tears and more than a few lives back in WWII. They have planned to finish the walk in 24 days, lay a wreath in memory of all Australian defence force veterans and to raise awareness of PTSD.

As a former soldier and an amputee, Tony, has encountered many trying and difficult times.

Please log in to read the whole article.