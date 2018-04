Poetry and picture exhibit

Artist Wendy Martin with her pastel piece ‘Gathering Wildflowers’, inspired by Robert Herrick’s poem ‘To the virgins - make most of time’. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Artist Wendy Martin with her pastel piece ‘Gathering Wildflowers’, inspired by Robert Herrick’s poem ‘To the virgins - make most of time’. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The Gaara Arts group are opening a multi-faceted exhibit tonight featuring more than a dozen local artists.

More than 30 artworks will be on display in the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery for the next two months, created by members of the all-female Gaara Arts group.

The exhibit’s theme is ‘poetry and picture’, with members of the group researching poems and seeing what inspiration they found, according to Gaara Art’s Maureen Clark.

