Umpire crisis

Robert Hickey umpired last season but has since accepted the role of senior coach for North. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Robert Hickey umpired last season but has since accepted the role of senior coach for North. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Umpires past and present along with club umpires from last season are being encouraged to come along this Monday night to discuss the shortage facing AFL Broken Hill for season 2018.

Normal umpire training will take place at 5pm at the Jubilee Oval followed by what AFL Broken Hill Umpires Coordinator Shane Chapman labelled as a ‘crisis meeting’ straight after at 6pm.

“We need everyone who is interested in umpiring to come down and discuss the upcoming season,” Chapman said.

Please log in to read the whole article.