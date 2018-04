Footy stars back from series

Eliza Cumming (left) and Melisa Keenan are enjoying some down time after their trial game matches at the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour last weekend. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Eliza Cumming (left) and Melisa Keenan are enjoying some down time after their trial game matches at the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour last weekend. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Melisa Keenan and Eliza Cumming competed in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour last weekend.

The girls played three games for the GWS Giants side, after the NSW/ACT squad was split into two teams, the Giants and the Sydney Swans.

The girls played their first game on Friday Night, where they versed the Brisbane Lions. Unfortunately the Giants were defeated by just one point, the final score was Brisbane Lions 3.3 (21) to Giants 2.8 (20).

