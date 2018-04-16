Story behind Broken Hill’s Town Hall Facade

Broken Hill's Town Hall in all its glory. The Broken Hill Historical Society fought to save the facade when City Council sought to demolish the entire building in 1972.

By Craig Brealey

City Council’s plan to build a new library on the back of the Town Hall Facade was a good idea, according to one of the people who helped save the architectural treasure from demolition more than 40 years ago.

Dennis Aartsen was the Honorary Secretary of the Broken Hill Historical Society in 1972 when Council, which was housed in the Town Hall, decided to knock it over and erect a modern building in its place.

The BH Historical Society was not against Council having a new headquarters but decided to make a submission that the facade be maintained and restored, Mr Aartsen told the BDT.

