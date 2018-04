We need a hand

The former Mine Manager’s House in Propietary Square is believed to be one of the oldest in Broken Hill and the Historical Society are trying to bring it up to scratch. PICTURE: Emily Roberts The former Mine Manager’s House in Propietary Square is believed to be one of the oldest in Broken Hill and the Historical Society are trying to bring it up to scratch. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

The restoration of one of the city’s oldest houses has hit a bump in the road.

In July last year, the State Government gave the former mine manager’s house in Proprietary Square to the Broken Hill Historical Society, which had big plans to turn it into a mining museum.

The society’s secretary, Jenny Camilleri, OAM, said they were planning to name it Jamieson House.

Please log in to read the whole article.