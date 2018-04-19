Barrier Liquor Accord introduces all-venue bans

The Musicians' Club's Michael Boland, Sgt Dave Gallagher, the Mulga's Dean Trengove, Acting Insp. Pat Schaeffer, DI Michael Fuller, the Sturt Club's Doug Coff, Sgt Kristina Janjic and Barrier Liquor Accord Chairman Karren Howe announced changes to the Barrier Liquor Accord this week. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Problem patrons could be banned from all venues in Broken Hill following a recent decision by the Barrier Liquor Accord.

The Barrier Liquor Accord, comprising every licensed venue in Broken Hill and Silverton, has agreed to implement a multi-venue barring policy for high-risk patrons.

“The main question people are asking is, if we’re barred from one club, are we barred from everywhere,” Barrier Liquor Accord Chairman Karren Howe said.

