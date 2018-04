Bureau releases Silver City crime hotspots

Break and enter (dwelling) offences in Broken Hill rose by almost 40 percent last year. PICTURE: BOCSAR Break and enter (dwelling) offences in Broken Hill rose by almost 40 percent last year. PICTURE: BOCSAR

By Myles Burt

The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics & Research has released heats maps of thefts and break-ins in Broken Hill.

The maps highlight levels of crime such as breaking and entering, stealing motor vehicles and stealing from vehicles.

In the last 12 months, breaking and entering (dwelling) offences have risen by 39.1 per cent, according to the statistics.

Please log in to read the whole article.