ANZAC service

RSL’s Kerry Richardson, Will Gauci, LiveBetter’s Tanya Bacich, Brendon Williams and RSL Vice President John Bacich behind the Railway Town WWI Memorial monument RSL’s Kerry Richardson, Will Gauci, LiveBetter’s Tanya Bacich, Brendon Williams and RSL Vice President John Bacich behind the Railway Town WWI Memorial monument

By Myles Burt

The LiveBetter Disability Service hosted their first ANZAC Day memorial service at the Railway Town WWI monument outside of the West Football Club.

Every year on the Thursday prior to Anzac Day, LiveBetter customers and staff have held an activity at their Centre to acknowledge and show respect for our fallen troops.

“Because the memorial was there, we went across the road so we could lay wreaths,” said LiveBetter’s Tanya Bacich.

