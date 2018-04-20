Imperial passion lives on

Imperial Lake will be decommissioned after the Murray River pipeline is in place. Imperial Lake will be decommissioned after the Murray River pipeline is in place.

By Emily Roberts

There are no plans to reopen Imperial Lake or return it to its former glory, but a passion for the lake remains in the Silver City.

In a letter to the editor on April 14, businessman Peter Nash wrote about improving the city’s population and business prospects.

He also wrote about bringing the Imperial Lake back to life.

Please log in to read the whole article.