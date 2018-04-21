Kirsti leads the way

Local transgender woman Kirsti Miller has been recognised in a landmark exhibition as part of the Commonwealth Games.

A local woman has been recognised as an Australian GLBTIQ Trailblazer during the Commonwealth Games.

Transgender woman Kirsti Miller was included as one of 24 in a landmark exhibition which recognised and celebrated the work of LGBTI groups and organisations in the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth, to raise the visibility of LGBTI people and their lives during the Commonwealth Games and beyond.

Due to the historical legal legacy of the British Empire, of the 53 member states of the Commonwealth, 37 criminalise some or all consensual private adult same-sex sexual behaviour. Trans and intersex rights also vary dramatically.

