Actors unite to bring history to life

Tomo Jovanovic, Jessica Byrne and Randall Dart prepare for an audience at the Trades Hall. PICTURE: Supplied Tomo Jovanovic, Jessica Byrne and Randall Dart prepare for an audience at the Trades Hall. PICTURE: Supplied

A popular local tourist production, United We Stand, will be playing for locals as part of the Broken Hill Heritage Festival at the Trades Hall this Tuesday.

The show, in which audience members participate as union members in a fictional 1919 Amalgamated Miners Union meeting, was developed for the Indian Pacific entertainment program and has now played over 50 shows to train passengers and has received high feedback scores from audience members.

The 10-minute show will run at 7pm at the Trades Hall and attendees are asked to bring a gold coin to help support the show.

