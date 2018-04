Lightning time

South coach Craig Thomas and former captain Michael Westley with the Lightning Cup after winning last season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South coach Craig Thomas and former captain Michael Westley with the Lightning Cup after winning last season. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s footballers will finally get to strap on the boots today as they enjoy their first competitive hit out for 2018 in the Lightning Cup.

It’s been 231 days since the 2017 AFL Broken Hill grand final as the players enjoyed a late start to the 2018 season due to a reduction in the number of rounds from 18 to 15. Clubs dealt with the delay in different ways; North and South started their preseasons later while West and Central kept with their usual routine.

They’ve played trial games - whether they be intra-club or against a team from another league - but now they have the chance to test out their preseason work against their rivals, even if in shortened games.

