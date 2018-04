Artist leaves lasting legacy in Silver City

Artist Geoff De Main touches up his murals at the Centre for Community on Beryl Street. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Artist Geoff De Main touches up his murals at the Centre for Community on Beryl Street. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Artist Geoff De Main is leaving behind one final gift for the Silver City before he pulls up roots and moves away.

De Main is currently repainting and repairing his mural on the Centre for Community in Beryl Street, which was first painted some 16 years ago in 2002.

“The murals were funded as part of a grant from the Year of the Outback, organised by Rotary and the Centre for Community,” Mr De Main said.

Please log in to read the whole article.