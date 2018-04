3000 jobs lost

By Kara de Groot

Job numbers are down across Western NSW, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

More than 3,000 jobs were lost across Western NSW in the last 12 months according to the ABS, with 836 of those jobs lost in the Far West and Orana region.

The number of job seekers also fell two per cent in that time, from 64 to 62 per cent.

