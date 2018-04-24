Government gives Hawsons project huge boost

(From left) Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Carpentaria Chairman Dr Neil Williams and Managing Director Quentin Hill during the announcement yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts (From left) Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Carpentaria Chairman Dr Neil Williams and Managing Director Quentin Hill during the announcement yesterday. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

The region has received a significant boost as Broken Hill’s next major mine was announced as having Major Project status.

The announcement was made in the Town Square yesterday that Carpentaria Resources’ Hawsons Iron Project has received the project status.

One of just 14 projects nationwide to be awarded the designation, Major Project Status is granted by the Australian Government’s Major Projects Facilitation Agency to projects considered of strategic national interest requiring Australian Government approval.

