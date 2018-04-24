WWI dog tag mystery

Local Mark Pascoe holding an authentic World War One dog tag he found in a tin can when he was playing around Rocky Hill at the age of ten. Local Mark Pascoe holding an authentic World War One dog tag he found in a tin can when he was playing around Rocky Hill at the age of ten.

By Myles Burt

Over the last five years local Mark Pascoe has been trying to track down the family of an ex-solider, after realising he had been holding onto his World War One dog tag since 1975.

Mr Pascoe said when he was ten years old he unknowingly stumbled upon the dog tag when playing with his mates on Rocky Hill.

“I just happened to kick this can and this object came out of it,” said Mr Pascoe.

Please log in to read the whole article.