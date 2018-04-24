Flying the flag

(From left) Catcon’s Mick Jonas, Jenny Loughron, Steve Walker, Jason Silimaka and Geoff House who have either served or had family in the military, stand in front of one of three flags that have been placed to commemorate ANZAC Day. (From left) Catcon’s Mick Jonas, Jenny Loughron, Steve Walker, Jason Silimaka and Geoff House who have either served or had family in the military, stand in front of one of three flags that have been placed to commemorate ANZAC Day.

By Myles Burt

Workers at the Silverton Windfarm have shown their respects by flying Australian military and ANZAC flags on cranes and construction fences.

The idea was formed after one worker with a proud military history brought the flags on site in the days leading up to ANZAC Day.

Worker and ex-naval officer Jenny Loughron said the RAAF, Navy and Army flags have been placed around the worksite offices along with ‘Lest We Forget’ flags flying off every crane.

