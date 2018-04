We’re here for the Far West

RDA FW Project Officer Shae Nevill with the new Far West Proud website which was launched recently. PICTURE: Emily Roberts RDA FW Project Officer Shae Nevill with the new Far West Proud website which was launched recently. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The Far West Proud initiative now has a website to attract more interest in the region.

In the Far West region of New South Wales there is a need to establish innovative strategies that foster positive growth.

Through Regional Development Australia Far West, the Far West Proud campaign was conceptualised in order to effectively support this need.

