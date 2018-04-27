Flag pinched from Memorial

RSL President Des Kennedy was disheartened to find the Australian Flag missing from the Memorial Oval after the ANZAC Service on Wednesday. RSL President Des Kennedy was disheartened to find the Australian Flag missing from the Memorial Oval after the ANZAC Service on Wednesday.

After an impressive ANZAC Day service on Wednesday, local RSL members were disappointed to find the Australian Flag had been stolen from one of the memorials.

Overnight on Wednesday, someone took the Australian Flag alongside the memorial at the Memorial Oval.

RSL President Des Kennedy said they noticed something was wrong when they came to pick up the flag on Thursday morning.

