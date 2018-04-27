21°C 01:00 pm
Pipeline to take out sign

Friday, 27th April, 2018

Broken Hill’s welcome sign on the Wentworth Road is in the path of the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline.

The pipeline looks set to run through the ‘Broken Hill Welcomes You’ sign situated on the shoulder of the road.

A spokesperson for the project said they were speaking to Council, and that everything would be put back to its original state.

