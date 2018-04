Roos unite for a mate

South’s Luke Hendry and Scott Sanford with some of the items already prepared for the sale. PICTURE: Kara de Groot South’s Luke Hendry and Scott Sanford with some of the items already prepared for the sale. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

The South Football Club is holding a special fundraiser for Corey McKenzie and his family.

South player Corey McKenzie was hospitalised following a fight the evening after St Patrick’s Day that saw him struck on the back of the head and left unconscious on the ground.

McKenzie was flown to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and has since woken up, but the family have a number of expenses they now need to cover.

