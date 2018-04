Grand final replay

New North recruit Kerwin Moore will line up today in the Bulldogs round one clash with South. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Round one of the AFL Broken Hill season concludes today as North hosts South at the Jubilee Oval in a rematch of last year’s grand final.

South once again won the Lightning Cup to give themselves a head start on the competition for the season. They snuck past North in the first round before winning the final against Central comfortably to claim their eighth consecutive preseason trophy.

The Roos held back on the recruitment front over the summer, only bringing in a handful of players across all grades. They did lose two stars including Jake Gepp and premiership captain Michael Westley.

