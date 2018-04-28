Dynamic duo in State team

Melisa Keenan (left) and Eliza Cumming have been selected for NSW/ACT to take on Tasmania in July. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Melisa Keenan (left) and Eliza Cumming have been selected for NSW/ACT to take on Tasmania in July. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Eliza Cumming and Melisa Keenan have continued the great showing for Broken Hill footballers on a representative front having both earned selection in the Under 18s NSW/ACT’s team to take on Tasmania in June.

Cumming and Keenan have been training with local GWS Academy coach Anthony Tidball since the latter half of 2017. They recently competed for GWS in the Youth Girls Northern Academy Series in Coffs Harbour from which this team was selected from the GWS and Sydney Swans sides.

Cumming said that she believed she had a mixed series in Coffs Harbour.

