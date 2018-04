BH lad set for debut

Kobe Mutch has been named on the wing for this Sunday’s game. PICTURE: Essendonfc.com.au Kobe Mutch has been named on the wing for this Sunday’s game. PICTURE: Essendonfc.com.au

Broken Hill export Kobe Mutch will make his AFL debut for Essendon on Sunday.

Essendon has made five changes to its side ahead of its clash with Melbourne, including the inclusion of the former North Broken Hill junior.

Essendon coach John Worsfold said his selection was a reward for his impressive start to his career.

Please log in to read the whole article.