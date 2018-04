Fire house finally gets demo job

Jim Hinton gets to work with a bobcat to dispose of what is left of the house’s burnt remains. PICTURE: Myles Burt Jim Hinton gets to work with a bobcat to dispose of what is left of the house’s burnt remains. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The burnt remains of a house on Mercury Street is finally undergoing demolition after months of asbestos and debris issues for neighbours.

Hinton Earthworks owner Jim Hinton said the demolition will go on for three to four days.

Mr Hinton said the premises was entirely free of asbestos after the owner presented a certificate showing the asbestos had been removed.

