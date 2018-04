Old dog, new tricks

New North coach Robert Hickey addresses the team during the Lightning Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan New North coach Robert Hickey addresses the team during the Lightning Cup. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Robert Hickey has returned to his old club to coach the seniors in 2018.

With North’s League side failing to get out of first gear for much of 2017 before ultimately being well-beaten by South in the grand final, coach Chris Jones stepped down and the club started the search for a new head honcho.

A number of candidates put their hand up including ex-players and former coaches but from afar one got the feeling that the Bulldogs were not going to go with another rookie coach after Jones took over from club great and multiple premiership coach David Ruddock.

Please log in to read the whole article.