Speak up now

The “Mayday for the Murray” gathering yesterday. PICTURE: Tammy-Jo Sutton The “Mayday for the Murray” gathering yesterday. PICTURE: Tammy-Jo Sutton

By By Emily Roberts

A prominent local advocate for the Darling River would like people to contact senators and urge them to oppose an attempt to take more water from the Darling and Murray rivers.

Kate McBride and her father Rob, of Tolarno Station, were at the mouth of the Murray River in South Australia yesterday along with more than 100 other people for “Mayday for the Murray” protest.

A Senate vote will be held next week to decide if 650 gigalitres of water will be removed from environmental flows meant for the Southern Basin, including Menindee Lakes and the dry Lower Darling.

Please log in to read the whole article.