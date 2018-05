Danger ahead

The view from inside the man's car of the Wentworth road yesterday. Note the oncoming vehicle with its headlights on. PICTURE: Supplied The view from inside the man's car of the Wentworth road yesterday. Note the oncoming vehicle with its headlights on. PICTURE: Supplied

By By Craig Brealey

The clouds of dust raised by the construction of the pipeline had made the Wentworth road dangerous for motorists, according to a Broken Hill man who says the work is being rushed.

The man, who did not want his name published, said he often travelled to Mildura and that the hazard appeared as soon as the work began in Wentworth in February.

But since the laying of the pipe began at the Broken Hill end, it had become worse and motorists were having to drive with their headlights on, he said.

