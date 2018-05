Grand opening

Barwon MP Kevin Humphries, CEO Duncan Taylor, RDA regional director Michael Williams, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Parkes MP Mark Coulton cut the ribbon, opening the new Country Universities Centre for Broken Hill.PICTURE: Myles Burt Barwon MP Kevin Humphries, CEO Duncan Taylor, RDA regional director Michael Williams, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Parkes MP Mark Coulton cut the ribbon, opening the new Country Universities Centre for Broken Hill.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By By Myles Burt

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro cut the ribbon yesterday to officially open the Country Universities Centre in Broken Hill.

The State Government has tipped $8 million into setting up five of the centres in the state. It will give locals access to wifi, computers, meeting rooms and video conferencing rooms, along with academic support from staff.

The centre has already blitzed its enrolment target of 45 by having 62 local students begin studying through the centre.

Please log in to read the whole article.