Hero plumber just doing ‘fair share’

The truck on fire on the side of the Barrier Highway. PICTURE: Supplied The truck on fire on the side of the Barrier Highway. PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

Humble tradie Luke Robinson who helped rescue a truck driver trapped in a burning b-double said yesterday he was just doing his “fair share”.

Mr Robinson was behind the semi-trailer on his way home from work on Friday afternoon and watched it swerve off the road and topple over about 30km east of Broken Hill on the Barrier Highway.

The plumber pulled over and was first on the scene. He checked the truck driver’s condition before trying free him from the cabin.

