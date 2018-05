Three decades on job

By Emily Ferguson

After 31 years with the NSW Fire Brigades, Greg Hardy has hung up his boots for the last time.

Greg joined the NSW Fire Brigades on July 24, 1987, when he was stationed in Sydney at Ryde and Chester Hill.

In late 2005 Greg ventured to Broken Hill and spent three years in the city with the local fire brigade.

