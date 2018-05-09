They are a delight

Bakers Delight owners Steve Vine (from left), Kyla Vine and Kerri Vine with BCNA Community Liaison Officer Kerri Baker all dressed in pink. Bakers Delight owners Steve Vine (from left), Kyla Vine and Kerri Vine with BCNA Community Liaison Officer Kerri Baker all dressed in pink.

WHAT: Bakers Delight Pink Bun campaign WHEN: Until Wednesday, May 23 WHERE Bakers Delight, Westside Plaza

Thousands of little buns pretty in pink are coming out of the oven for Bakers Delight’s annual Pink Bun campaign.

From now until May 23, all the proceeds for the sale of the buns will be given to the Breast Cancer Network Australia to help women and men with the disease.

Last year Broken Hill’s Bakers Delight raised more than $2,000.

Over the 17 year partnership, the bakery chain has given more that $18 million to the BCNA.

People can support the campaign by not only buying a pink bun but also a Pink Bun Carry Bag, a Pink Lady silhouette and writing a message of support to be displayed in the local bakery, or by making a donation in the tins on the counter.

