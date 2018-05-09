Warm reception

Peter Detchon has a chat with Inspector Yvette Smith at the Silver City Cafe. Peter Detchon has a chat with Inspector Yvette Smith at the Silver City Cafe.

By Myles Burt

Broken Hill Police held their first Coffee with a Cop event yesterday morning, to help build up community relationships between locals and officers.

Inspector Yvette Smith said the event went really well for their first effort and was really happy with the turn-up.

Insp. Smith said they had a good mix of tourists and locals who were happy to grab a hot cuppa and talk to officers.

