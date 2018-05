Diamond couple

Marlene and John Dannatt said they've had rough times in their marriage, but they're still in love after 60 years and that's all you need. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By By Kara de Groot

It’s 60 years to the day since John and Marlene met, square dancing at the Palais.

It was the early 50s and the Palais was the place to see and be seen, and the couple’s meeting sparked a four year courtship that saw them marry on May 10 1958.

“There were a lot of people around when we first met and I saw Marlene and thought, good enough!” John Dannatt said.

