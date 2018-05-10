Almost 300 get shots

Tracy Peduto receiving her flu injection from Jane Davies, Registered Nurse Tracy Peduto receiving her flu injection from Jane Davies, Registered Nurse

By Emily Ferguson

The Far West Local Health District’s flu vaccination community clinic yesterday was a great success.

The clinic was very well received by the public with up to 300 people attending and being vaccinated against the flu. People of all ages attended, from greater than six months to 80 years plus.

The Far West Local Health District would like to thank the community for engaging with the health service on this very important public health initiative.

