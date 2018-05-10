Murray’s classical act

By Emily Ferguson

For 15 months Murray Mandel has been touring Australia performing classical guitar music to raise money for Lifeline, and he’s only just getting started.

Murray has stopped in Broken Hill for his 185th performance of the tour, and his total stands at $28,704.40.

He began his tour in the country’s capital on March 6 last year. Since then he has been working his way around Australia with the hope of visiting over 150 places before finishing back in Canberra on March 9, 2020.

