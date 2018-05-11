One Giant leap

By Tyler Hannigan

Broken Hill’s Isaac Cumming will make his long-awaited AFL debut this weekend when the GWS Giants host the West Coast Eagles at Spotless Stadium in Sydney.

Cumming was taken with pick 20 by the Giants at the 2016 national draft having been a part of their academy for a number of years. Before being drafted, Cumming won Under 18s and League premierships with the North Football Club.

He spent the entirety of 2017 playing for GWS’ reserves in the NEAFL, eventually winning the NEAFL Development award at the Giants’ best and fairest night last year. That form continued into 2018 where he has regularly featured in their best players and found a lot of the football.

