Lovin’ life in the slow lane

Chris and Jenny Pye and their dog Pippa alongside their tractor and homemade wagon. Chris and Jenny Pye and their dog Pippa alongside their tractor and homemade wagon.

By Emily Ferguson

Jenny and Chris Pye along with their dog Pippa are travelling Australia in their 1966 tractor towing a homemade, colourful gypsy wagon while fundraising along the way.

On April 26 this year the Pye’s began their journey, leaving their small town of Koondrook, Victoria.

On this adventure the couple are raising funds for the Make a Wish foundation. They have no time limit on their adventure, Jenny said, “the plan is, there is no plan.”

