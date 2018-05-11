Aged care nurses join ratio campaign

By Emily Roberts

Local aged care nurses will join the fight tomorrow to ensure that nursing ratios are introduced across Australia.

The NSW Nurses and Midwife Association (NSWNMA) along with states of Australia are set to launch their new campaign ‘Make Ratios in Aged Care Law, Now’ this weekend.

Local NSWNMA aged care delegate Christine Spangler said they would be holding a stall at the Community Markets tomorrow to let people know what they are doing.

