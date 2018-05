Fire razes house in Duff Street

A house in Duff Street that caught fire on Thursday night. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A fire razed a house in Duff Street on Thursday night, causing major damage to the property.

Fire Brigade Station Officer Don Peters reviewed the structure yesterday morning and said it was unlikely the family that lived there would be able to salvage it.

“It has to be assessed by an insurance company, but from our perspective we think it’s going to be a total loss,” SO Peters said.

