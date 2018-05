Another Giant rises

North champion Jayden Kelly in action in round one. Kelly will line up for the GWS Giants reserves team today in Sydney. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

While one former Bulldog makes his AFL debut today, a current North Football Club superstar will line up for the GWS Giants reserves in their NEAFL clash with the Sydney Swans reserves.

Five-time Lionel Johnston medallist Jayden Kelly will play in the curtain raiser clash having been a late call-up.

“I got the call earlier in the week from Jason Saddington (GWS development coach) from the Giants and thought it was a stitch-up at first,” Kelly admitted.

